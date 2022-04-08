CPI-M Party Congress' key agenda is to help BJP to oust Congress: Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 The key discussions going on at the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress is how to defeat the Congress to help the BJP, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged on Friday.

"The decision that has now come out from the Party Congress is under no circumstances should there be any truck with the Congress and the Kerala unit of the CPI-M is trying its best to ensure they do everything to help the BJP. And the picture which is now becoming clear is that if the CPI-M decides to have truck with the Congress, which its national leadership desires, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to give the green signal for the K-Rail project. An arrangement between the BJP/RSS and the Kerala CPI-M is there to thwart any move which will help the Congress," he alleged.

Satheesan also claimed that Vijayan has assured the national leadership of the BJP that the 23rd Party Congress will come out with a resolution that the CPI-M will have no truck with the Congress.

"The agenda is the CPI-M want to see the downfall of the Congress and want the BJP to win. The 23rd Party Congress has literally turned out to be an anti-Congress meeting," he said.

The 23rd Party Congress concludes on Sunday and on Saturday a new team of central committee and the politburo will be elected, while it is more or less decided that Sitaram Yechuri will get one final term as the General Secretary, a post that he has been holding since 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor