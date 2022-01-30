Criminalisation of politics identity of Samajwadi Party, says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav

Bhartiya Janta Party Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday alleged that criminalisation of politics is the identity of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and this fact is well known in state politics.

Speaking to ANI, Harnath Singh Yadav said, "Akhilesh Yadav ji, the party pf which you are the president of, has an identity of being a party of criminals, rioters and of those who forcibly occupied the land of innocents. It is known to every child of the state."

"Being the president of the party, please tell us of which party do Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Nahid Hasan and Mohammad Azam Khan belong to?" he added.

The BJP leader claimed that more than 90 per cent of the people of the Samajwadi Party have cases registered against them.

"Of all the candidates Samajwadi Party has declared for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, more than 90 per cent of the people have cases registered against them. Samajwadi Party is busy accusing BJP of giving tickets to criminals. No one will believe it," Harnath Singh told ANI.

BJP Upper House MP from Uttar Pradesh further verbally attacked on Samajwadi Party and said "Your political 'sun is going to set' after March 10 when state election results will come out and your party reduced under 60 seats," he said.

Samajwadi Party President and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused BJP for giving Assembly tickets to criminals.

Yadav on Sunday had hit out at the BJP for giving tickets to candidates with criminal records, saying that the party was just one candidate away from making a century in that regard.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the Assembly polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will be held on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor