Crucial meeting between Amit Shah and BJP's Bengal president on Thursday

Kolkata, Dec 7 On Thursday when the focus of the entire country will be on the results of the Gujarat and Himachal assembly polls, there will be a crucial meeting in New Delhi between Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP state president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar.

Although Majumdar confirmed the meeting on Thursday afternoon, he was reluctant to say anything about what would be the probable agenda. The meeting is likely to take place at Amit Shah's official residence.

State BJP sources said that recently Majumdar had a meeting with the newly appointed West Bengal governor, CV Ananda Bose. During the meeting, Majumdar had handed over a 63-page memorandum to the governor on various issues relating to West Bengal like law and order problems, frequent explosions and shootouts in different areas of the state. Most important was the issue of corruption especially the one related to the teacher's recruitment scam.

"The Union home minister is likely to speak with the state president on such issues. There is also a possibility of discussion on the forthcoming polls for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal scheduled next year," said a member of the BJP state committee who refused to be named.

Political observers view this meeting as important as it is happening on the same day the results of the assembly polls will be declared. "This proves that West Bengal is a state of prime focus still for BJP and the Union home minister. In 2009, BJP's contribution from West Bengal was 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and it is extremely crucial for the party to retain these seats for adding to its national tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said a city- based political observer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor