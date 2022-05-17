Cuban economy starts gradual recovery: President

Havana, May 17 The Cuban economy has entered a gradual recovery process amid the resumption of economic activities in the Caribbean nation two years into the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of the US-led economic embargo, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Amid the complex situation we are going through, the gradual recovery of the Cuban peso as the centre of the financial system continues to be the paramount priority," he said when addressing the Cuban legislators at Havana's Convention Centre.

Diaz-Canel added that the Cuban government stays focused on the fight against inflation, the stability of the national grid, and assistance to vulnerable people and families.

Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil said that the Cuban economy had contracted by 13 per cent during the Covid-19 crisis.

During the first quarter of 2022, "exports of goods have amounted to $590 million, up by $162 million compared to the same period last year", he said.

The Cuban government has projected a 4 per cent economic growth for 2022, according to official statistics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor