Defence Policy Talks: India-Australia review bilateral cooperation in Canberra

New Delhi, July 27 The 8th India-Australia Defence Policy Talks (DPT) was held at Canberra in Australia, during which both sides reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries and explored new initiatives to further strengthen and deepen engagements.

The talks were co-chaired by Special Secretary in Ministry of Defence Nivedita Shukla Verma, and Acting Deputy Secretary in Department of Defence, Australia, Steven Moore on July 24-25, Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

The discussions also focused on identifying ways to strengthen partnership in co-development and co-production of defence equipment. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Indian side highlighted the potential of its defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with Australian Armed forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans.

India-Australia share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since June 2020 and defence is a key pillar of this partnership. India and Australia’s partnership is based on a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region.

The two countries have two-plus-two (2+2) mechanism at the Ministerial level. The 8th DPT reviewed the outcomes of maiden 2+2 conducted in September 2021.

Both sides agreed for early finalisation of hydrography agreement and also exchanged views on geo-political situation, regional and global issues of shared interest.

