Delhi budget session begins, BJP MLAs marshalled out

New Delhi, March 17 The budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Friday on a stormy note as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs resorted to sloganeering demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MLAs from both parties BJP and AAP - raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's address to the House.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered to marshall out three BJP MLAs Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai and O.P. Sharma to bring order to the House.

The BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP said that the party will bring a no-confidence motion during the ongoing budget session.

The 2023-24 budget of the AAP government will be tabled by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Assembly on March 21.

