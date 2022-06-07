Delhi: Bulldozer rolls in again

New Delhi, June 7 The Municipal Corporation's (MC) demolition drive against the illegally constructed structures continued on Tuesday in the national capital's Mangolpuri area.

A bulldozer could be seen removing the shanties that were built alongside a road in Mangolpuri. The civic body cleared a road stretch of around 400 metres from Y-block to the H-Block.

MC officials were seen monitoring the demolition drive and there was no protest by the people in the area.

The police force, along with para-military personnel, were also deployed in adequate numbers as a precautionary measure. Local residents said that the Municipal Corporation had prior conveyed to the people about the demolition process and some illegal encroachments were removed by people themselves.

Notably, this is the second time the bulldozers have rolled in the Mangolpuri area.

Earlier on May 10, bulldozers razed several booths and kiosks that were constructed along the roadside, just a day after a similar drive was proposed to be carried out in Shaheen Bagh.

On the same day, i.e., May 10, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat obstructed MC officials from carrying out the demolition work and was subsequently detained by police.

