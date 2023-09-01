Delhi: CISF arrests Uzbek national with US currency at IGI airport

New Delhi, Sep 1 The CISF official on Friday said that they have apprehended an Uzbekistan national with US dollar valued at Rs 2.52 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A CISF personnel deployed for pre-embarkation security checks at X-BIS No. 06 of International Security Hold Area of Terminal 3, noticed the doubtful images of concealment of currency notes in a bag.

The official referred the bag for physical checking and the passenger was also stopped. On thorough physical checking of the bag, it was noticed that new packed bed sheets were in the bag.

“On strong suspicion, the bedsheets were opened and 3,07,500 US Dollar worth Rs 2.52 crore, wrapped in plastic cover and ingeniously concealed inside the bedsheets were detected. The passenger was identified as Mirjalol Juraev who was supposed to travel to Dubai by Emirates Airlines,” said the official.

The official said that the currency and the cloth were made of organic material so it was difficult to differentiate between both during X-BIS screening. But due to the alertness of staff, the accused was caught.

“On enquiry, Juraev could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. He was handed over to custom officials for further action," the official added.

--IANS

