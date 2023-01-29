Delhi CM urges Centre to provide 1,300 MGD water to ensure round-the-clock supply

New Delhi, Jan 29 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Centre to provide 1,300 MGD water to the capital city to ensure round-the-clock supply to the people.

"I appeal to the Central Government to provide full water supply to Delhi. Today we have taken the water level to 990 MGD. If Centre gives 1300 MGD water, we will complete the target. If the Centre gives a signal, we can do it with the help of adjoining states," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal was inagurating 110 lakh litres capacity underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village on Sunday.

"The population of Delhi is increasing rapidly. I will not say that the previous government did nothing, but the work was not done according to the speed with which the population increased. According to the way the population has increased in Delhi, preparations are being made to provide water. After the formation of our government, the 12th UGR is being prepared," said the CM on the occasion.

While addressing the occasion, he further said that in the last seven years, the availability of water in Delhi has been increased from 861 MGD to 990 MGD through water treatment plants, tube wells and rainy wells. Twelve reservoirs and three treatment plants were constructed by the Delhi government in the last seven years, he said.

"Delhi received 800-850 MGD water when its population was around 80 lakh. It is still getting the same water though the population has now tripled to 2.5 crore," the chief minister said.

"We will supply round-the-clock water to each household in the city, if Delhi is provided 1,300 MGD water by the Centre," he added.

On discrepancies on water bills, he said that there is a problem of water bills. There is some problem inside the waterboard which is causing the error. Those who think that the water bill has come right, pay it, those who think it is wrong, don't pay the bill now, we are fixing it.

