Delhi court seeks medical report on bail plea of accused in Rohini blast case

New Delhi, June 23 A Delhi Court on Thursday sought a fresh medical report from the Jail Superintendent on the bail plea of the accused who was arrested in connection with the 2021 Rohini Court blast.

The accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria, who was charged under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act, was seeking interim bail for a period of 3 months on the medical ground.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor Girish Kumar Manhas strongly argued that a previous application on the same ground was dismissed by the Additional Sessions Judge on May 28. It was also noted that the medical documents presently placed by the petitioner's counsel are dated May 25-26.

Accordingly, directing the Jail Superintendent to file the new detailed medical report by June 28, Vacation Judge Anu Aggarwal of Patiala House Court posted the next hearing for the same day.

On December 9 last year, a low-intensity blast ripped off inside courtroom number 102 of Rohini court complex at around 10.30 a.m. injuring one person present within the blast radius. According to police, accused Kataria, 48, planted the IED at a place where a lawyer was likely to sit inside the courtroom, as he was "highly frustrated due to the protracted legal battles which were causing problems in his career as well as prolonged mental harassment and monetary loss to him and his family".

During the investigation, after analysis of CCTV footage of more than 150 cameras, verification of more than 1000 vehicles that entered the court premises on the day of the incident, interrogation of hundreds of people including advocates, litigants, police personnel, persons with a past criminal history, the police team identified the culprit Bharat Bhushan Kataria behind the incident.

Eight days later on December 17, Kataria, a scientist at the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), was arrested from his residence in the said case. Investigation revealed that Kataria knowingly and deliberately placed and triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using a remote trigger with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht, as per the Delhi Police.

