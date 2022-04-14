Delhi govt has allowed marginal fee hike in some private schools: Sisodia

New Delhi, April 14 The Delhi government has allowed limited private schools to hike school fees marginally, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia, who also holds charge of education, said that the AAP government has not allowed Delhi schools to increase their fees since 2015, and now private schools have been allowed to increase their fees only to 2 to 3 per cent.

"Since 2015 we didn't permit the private schools to increase fees and continued till 2020 in wake of Covid. But now we've allowed very limited schools to increase by 2-3 per cent after the examination of their financial records and bank account," he said, adding that if there are schools increasing fees on their own, action will be taken against them.

On the question of rising Covid cases in the city and cases detected in a private school, Sisodia said that the government is constantly monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic.

"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he said.

