Delhi govt, L-G lock horns over approval authority for appointments

New Delhi, July 6 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded strongly to an order issued by the Services Department of the Delhi government, which has halted the engagement of Fellows, Associate Fellows, Advisors, Deputy Advisors, Specialists, Senior Research Officers, and Consultants.

The order stipulates that prior approval from the Lieutenant Governor is mandatory for all such appointments.

"This will completely strangle the Delhi government and its services. I don't know what the Hon'ble LG aims to achieve by doing all this. I hope the Hon'ble Supreme Court immediately quashes it," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday.

The Services Department of the Delhi government has issued a directive, instructing all departments to halt the engagement of various positions, including Fellows, Associate Fellows, Advisors, Deputy Advisors, Specialists, Senior Research Officers, and Consultants.

This order explicitly states that these appointments can no longer be made without obtaining prior approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

The latest order has sparked a fresh controversy between the L-G and the Delhi government.

