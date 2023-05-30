Delhi HC dismisses Sisodia's bail plea in excise policy case

New Delhi, May 30 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the 2021-22 excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the order on AAP leader's bail plea after having reserved it on May 11.

The judge said that the nature of the allegations is quite serious that the excise policy was formed at the instance of South Group with mala fide intention to give undue advantage to them.

"Such a conduct points towards the misconduct of the applicant who was admittedly a public servant and was holding a very high position," the judge said.

While denying him bail, the judge also said that Sisodia being an influential person can influence witnesses, who are also public servants.

"The allegations are very serious in nature. The accused was a public servant... We have not examined the excise policy nor the power of the government. However, the applicant being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses," Justice Sharma said.

Sisodia had challenged before high court Special Judge M. K. Nagpal's order denying him bail on March 31.

Judge Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court had prima facie held that Sisodia played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case.

The CBI had earlier opposed the bail plea, arguing that the AAP leader was in a position of power and had political clout.

It was said that Sisodia controlled various departments, including the excise, and had wilfully destroyed evidence and a mobile phone on the day the matter was referred by the Lieutenant Governor to the CBI.

Previously, it was submitted that "the change from 5 per cent to 12 per cent in the interest rate was made to get the kickback money. He (Sisodia) made the policy in such a way that guaranteed return in the form of kickbacks came".

