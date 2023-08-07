Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures

New Delhi, Aug 7 Delhi High Court on Monday sought Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s response on a plea by five seeking direction for removal of illegal and unauthorisedly constructed religious structures from public spaces here.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice and sought a stand of the Central government through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government, Delhi Police, Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The PIL by five petitioners – Preet Singh, Sunil Antil, Neeraj Chauhan, Rajesh and Ashok Kumar Mittal – says that illegally constructed mosques, mazar and dargah may give rise to communal disharmony.

“…. such illegal activities are rapidly increasing with intention to capture more and more land illegally and unauthorisedly in the name of pseudo religion due to which the national integrity and national interest is being jeopardised,” the plea states.

It says that the mosques, mazar and dargah in question, illegally constructed on public land, are in violation of the directions of the Supreme Court, and the situation is so alarming that such activities might give rise to “communal disharmony and is affecting public as well as law and order, but the respondents are negligent in performing their constitutional responsibilities and duties as no action is being taken against such illegal construction for political reasons thereby giving a jolt to the secular fabric of the Constitution.”

The PIL says that such illegal constructions lead to road accidents.

“The Mazars at public roads are creating day to day trouble for the pedestrians. The persons holding the charge of mazars spread ‘Chadar’ and coerce the public to pay donations and in this way a huge amount is collected by adopting all nefarious acts. The matter becomes worse on Thursdays when the organisers collect huge amount of money creating superstitions in the mind of public. On Thursday evening even some times road is blocked by the organisers. Quwwalis are organised and traffic is obstructed. The unsocial elements take advantage of the situation and a number of mishappenings including outraging the modesty of women occur,” the plea says.

The plea sought for the court to issue an appropriate writ.

“...directing the Respondents to ensure that no religious or any type of constructions in the shape of Mosque, Mazaar, Dargah, Graves or any other religious constructions whatsoever name it may be called, are constructed at public land, parks, playgrounds, roads, highways or any other place of public utility,” it says.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor