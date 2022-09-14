Delhi LG orders disciplinary action against five police officials

New Delhi, Sep 14 Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday ordered disciplinary proceedings against two SHOs, two SIs and one ASI of the Delhi police.

Assistant Sub Inspector Heera Lal, Sub Inspector Rahul Sagar, SI Ravi Poonia, present Station House Officer Harish Kumar and the then SHO, Sanjeev Gautam committed serious lapses and misconduct in the discharge of their duties while attending a complaint received via PCR on August 8, 2018, in connection with one Musa being physically assaulted by Farid and Shaan Ali, said an official from the LG's office.

A complaint by Asma Bibi filed at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on 15.01.2019, detailed that the PCR call made by her son Hasrat went unaddressed by the IO, who neither got a medical examination done of the victim nor did he take any action against the accused persons.

On August 18, Asma Bibi's brother Musa had to be admitted in the GTB Hospital vide MLC No. A4670/40/18 and information was given to the local police. A case FIR No. 729/2018 u/s 323/341/34 IPC was registered by SI Ravi Poonia. On 30.12.2018 the victim died due to the injuries sustained during the assault on 08.12.2018, but no proper action was taken by the IO, the complainant Asma Bibi said. On the contrary, the MLC No. B6659/41/18 with A/H/O observed that the patient had been brought in with "self inflicted injury at 4.30 PM on 15.12.2018 as stated by patient himself", said the LG office.

The police did not conduct any inquiry or register any FIR or investigate the matter, nor did it file any charge sheet with regard to an injury in the stomach with a sharp edged object and the subsequent death of the victim due to this injury. There was total inaction on the part of the police officials who dealt with this matter.

The PCA after thorough examination of the matter recommended appropriate action against the police personnel. Perusal of reports revealed that the police personnel in their deposition before the PCA, themselves accepted their lapses/misconduct, the official said.

The LG in his order has stated "recommendation of Police Complaints Authority is accepted. Delhi Police be directed to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the delinquent police personnel, as per rules".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor