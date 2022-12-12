Delhi riots 2020: Student activist Umar Khalid gets 7 day interim bail

New Delhi, Dec 12 A Delhi court on Monday granted seven-day interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid, in the case relating to the "larger conspiracy" of 2020 Delhi riots, to attend his sister's marriage.

Khalid had, however, sought two weeks bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order making clear that the interim bail will start from December 23 and Khalid will have to surrender on December 30.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais represented Khalid whereas Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appeared for Delhi Police.

On Decemeber 7, a Delhi court had reserved its order in Khalid's plea seeking interim bail.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020. He was denied bail by a Delhi High court bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on October 18.

Khalid on November 18, moved an application through senior advocate Pais for interim bail before a Delhi court. Advocate Pais had informed the court that the prosecution has conducted the verification/investigation. He had also informed that Khalid's sister's marriage is scheduled in December, for which the interim bail plea is sought.

The court had noted, "This is a fresh application u/s. 439 Cr. P.C. moved on behalf of the applicant/accused Umar Khalid seeking interim bail for a period of two weeks."

"Put up for filing of reply and arguments on the interim bail application of applicant/accused Umar Khalid on 25.11.2022," the court had ordered.

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed Khalid's application for bail saying that he might spread misinformation via social media and also likely to cause unrest in the society.

"The release of applicant is further opposed as he is very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in the society. He may also influence witnesses," police had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor