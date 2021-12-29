Delhi traffic police issue advisory ahead of New Year

New Delhi, Dec 29 The traffic police in the national capital on Wednesday issued an advisory for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year.

The police said that strict compliance of recent orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be implemented in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vivek Kishore, said in the advisory that strict action will be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, reckless driving etc.

The Joint CP said that special arrangements have been made for areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

"No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout near Mandi House, Bengali Market, Barakhamba Road-Tolstoy Marg crossing, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market, G.P.O., Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road-Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor Place, and Buta Singh Marg," the advisory read.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 p.m. onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public vehicles.

The New Year celebrations in the national capital are likely to be subdued this time owing to the fear of the spread of Omicron.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced to impose restrictions under Level 1 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) in Delhi as Covid-19 positivity rate continued to be over 0.5 per cent for the last few days.

On Wednesday, the DDMA decided not to impose restrictions under 'amber alert' as of now and continue with the guidelines under 'yellow alert'. The decision was taken after Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA, which was also attended by Kejriwal.

