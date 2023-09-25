Demand for CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation, BJP block roads in Bengaluru

Despite the lack of rain, the government has put the people of the state in trouble by releasing Cauvery water from the KRS reservoir to Tamil Nadu. The opposition BJP has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign from his post taking moral responsibility. A massive protest was held on behalf of the BJP this morning at Mysore Bank Circle, condemning the state government's policy of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yeddyurappa, Basavaraja Bommai, MLA Dr. C.N Aswathtanarayana, K. Gopalaya, Chhalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Minister Govinda Karajola, former MLC Ashwatha Narayan, former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, MP PC Mohan, MLA L.A. Subramanya and others participated. They staged a violent protest and demanded an immediate stop to the flow of water to Tamil Nadu.

Alleging that the state government has failed in the matter of Cauvery River water, the opposition BJP staged a protest at Mysore Bank Circle. The party leaders took part in the protest and raised slogans against the state government and criticized it for failing to protect the interests of the farmers.Speaking on this occasion, B.S. Yeddyurappa, said that the state government is responsible for our suffering. Congress is behaving like an agent of Tamilnadu. Let a committee of experts be sent by the Supreme Court and convince them how much water there is in which reservoir, if not, in the next few days.Various organizations have called for a bandh in the capital Bengaluru on 26 September. Under the auspices of the Karnataka Water Conservation Committee, more than a hundred organizations held a meeting at the city's Freedom Park and announced that they would hold a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday 26.Kuruburu Shanthakumar, head of Karnataka Water Conservation Committee and the State President of the Federation of Farmers’ Association, said that a huge protest march will be held from the Town Hall to Mysore Bank Circle on that day. It has been decided to intensify the protest for the protection of the country including Bangalore. Leaders of farmers' organizations, pro-Kannada organizations and people's organizations held a rally in the grounds of Freedom Park in the city. The organizations expressed rage that the decision to release water without studying the actual situation. Members of various organizations held a bike rally and distributed pamphlets on Cauvery awareness.

Cauvery outrage has erupted in Mandya as well, Pro-kannada organizations, the State Farmers' Welfare Committee called Mandya today. There has been widespread support for the city and Maddur bandh. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Mandya and Maddur. Students also hit the road. The farmer leaders lay down in Mandya's JC circle and shouted slogans against the central and state governments and demanded that the water flowing into Tamil Nadu should be stopped immediately.Support has been expressed. Shop fronts are closed and commercial activity has come to a complete standstill. Auto, private and transport company buses are not plying the road. Schools, colleges, and cinemas are closed and traffic on the ever-busy Bangalore-Mysore National Highway has come to a standstill. An alternative route has been planned for vehicular traffic. Students protested in Mandya and Maddur against the release of water to Tamil Nadu and expressed their anger. At the same time, the BJP has entered the arena of struggle in Mandya against the Cauvery water being diverted to Tamil Nadu. BJP activist Shivkumar staged a fierce protest by eating mud.

