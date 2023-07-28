Despite populist schemes, only 46% people feel Congress has turned election mood in its favour

New Delhi, July 28 About 46 per cent people in Rajasthan feel that the Congress has turned the election mood in its favour by rolling out populist schemes like health insurance, 100 units of free electricity and concession in bus fares ahead of the assembly polls, an opinion poll said on Friday.

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll, which was carried out between June 26 and July 25 in all the 200 assembly seats of the desert state on 14,085 people asked if they feel that the Congress party has turned the election mood in its favour with the help of populist schemes like health insurance, 100 units of free electricity and concession in buses.

The survey claimed that 46 per cent people feel that it has turned the tide in its favour, however, 45 per cent people in the state felt otherwise.

It said that 34.6 per cent of the BJP people, 66.3 per cent Congress people and 42.5 per cent others feel that the Congress has turned the election mood in its favour with the help of these populist schemes.

The opinion poll also said that 56.4 per cent BJP people, 24.6 per cent Congress people and 49.3 per cent others feel that despite the populist schemes, the Congress has not been able to turn the mood in its favour.

Meanwhile, 9 per cent people said that they cannot comment.

The assembly polls are scheduled later this year where the Congress is looking to break the tradition of alternate governments in the state. The BJP is also gearing up to make a comeback in the state.

