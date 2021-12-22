Detailed discussion on anti-conversion bill in K'taka Assembly tomorrow, says Speaker

A detailed discussion on the anti-conversion bill will take place in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that he will take up the discussion on the anti-conversion bill within a time frame of 1 hour and will be continued the next day, i.e on Thursday. Apparently, the members of the opposition wanted to raise issues that are related to the north Karnataka region.

The speaker said that he will allot time to speak on issues related to north Karnataka issues and then take up discussion on anti-conversion bill.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah intervened and said that there is a need for time to discuss the bill and appealed to the speaker to allocate time on Thursday to speak on the same.

Meanwhile, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister JC Madhuswamy addressing the chair said that the other business also be covered up in the session and send the bill to the Legislative Council and requested the speaker to pass the bill within the afternoon. Speaker Kageri posted the discussion in Thursday's business list.

The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor