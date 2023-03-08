"Did she indulge in liquor deal for Telangana people?": Bandi Sanjay attacks K Kavitha over 'won't bow' remark

The BJP's Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha over her statement that the people of the state's won't bow before the Delhi rulers.

The MLC made the remark after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the state BJP office on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, Sanjay asked the MLC what the people of Telangana had to do with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

"Did Kavitha indulge in an illegal liquor deal for the sake of the Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waivers or payment of salaries to employees or towards unemployment allowance?" Sanjay asked.

He said while the people of Telangana have never had any reason to bow their heads in shame, they were now forced to do so in the light of Kavitha's alleged involvement in the liquor policy case.

"Kavitha's wicket is down in the liquor scam and very soon several more in the BRS will be clean bowled. There is no question of sparing those involved in the liquor scam and gambling activities," Sanjay said.

The BJP state president alleged further that the women in Telangana were being subjected to insults and humiliation in the KCR regime.

"KCR's son (KT Rama Rao) had no time to visit the family members of Dr Preethi, who (allegedly) died by suicide after being subjected to mental torture by his senior. But he did find time to attend Sania Mirza's farewell tennis match," the BJP leader claimed.

Addressing the women's day event, he recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the contribution of women to the Indian society during his visit to the US while also invoking his boyhood days, reliving memories of how his mother brought him and his siblings up, braving hardships.

He said the central government upheld the self-respect of women by constructing 11 crore individual toilets across the state.

"PM Modi facilitated gas connections to nine crore women, power connections to 2.5 crore people under Sowbhagya scheme, and houses for 3 crore women while opening 25 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts for women," he said.

He accused KCR of not according requisite respect to women.

"During his first stint (as CM), there was not a single woman member in his cabinet. He will never make a woman member the party's president. There is no women's commission (in Telangana). For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk," the BJP leader alleged.

Sanjay claimed further that the BJP had reserved 30 per cent of its organisational positions for women.

"Our party made a tribal woman as the country's President while 8 distinguished women were made governors, 4 chief ministers and 11 MPs and Union ministers," Sanjay said.

He said women members, who are deemed to have a bright chance of winning, will be given party tickets in the next Assembly elections in Telangana. He also exhorted the BJP's women members to take the lead in bringing the party to power in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor