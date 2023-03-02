DMK front candidate cruising for easy victory in Erode East

Chennai, March 2 The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate and senior leader of the Congress party, E.V.K.S. Elangovan is cruising for a comfortable victory in Erode East Assembly constituency where counting is in progress.

After the third round of counting was over, Elangovan was leading by a margin of 15,627 votes over his nearest rival, K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK.

While the Congress candidate got 23,902 votes, the AIADMK candidate received 8,275 votes. The NTK candidate Megna Navaneetan could secure 514 votes while the DMDK candidate, S. Anand was able to get 90 votes only.

In all three rounds, Elangovan has maintained the lead from his nearest rival K.S. Thennarasu.

The election to the Erode East bypoll was necessitated after the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa passed away on January 4. The DMK-led front has fielded his father and senior Congress leader and former Union minister EVKS Elangovan in this constituency.

The AIADMK, which is mired in controversies and inner party squabbles, could not quite find ground in Erode East due to various reasons, including the sympathy factor for EVKS Elangovan.

