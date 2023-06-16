DMK Minister Senthil Balaji to undergo coronary artery bypass graft surgery: Kauvery Hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 16 : The medical bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital on Friday said that DMK Minister Senthil Balaji has been advised an early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery. He is undergoing tests to assess fitness for anaesthesia and based on that, the surgery will be planned.

"Thiru. V. Senthil Balaji, Honorable Minister of Government of Tamil Nadu was referred to Kauvery Main Hospital at Alwarpet, Chennai with history of cardiac symptoms on 15th June 2023," the medical bulletin said.

The bulletin said that he was assessed by a team of doctors led by Dr AR Raghuram, Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon.

"Dr AR Raghuram, Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon has advised early Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery. He is undergoing further tests to assess fitness for anaesthesia and based on the assessment, the surgery will be planned," the medical bulletin from the Kauvery Hospital stated.

The bulletin further said, "He is currently being treated in ICU with cardiac monitoring and being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses."

Arrested state minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of chest pains while being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case

He was arrested by the central probe agency after being questioned in the money laundering case on Wednesday.

Earlier, a bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy at the Madras High Court ordered the shifting of the arrested DMK leader to Kauvery Hospital at his own cost.

The directive was issued reportedly on humanitarian grounds.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in the money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday. After raiding his premises on Tuesday, the central agency grilled the DMK leader.

Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed hospital officials.

The government-run super speciality hospital issued a medical bulletin, advising the minister to undergo a bypass surgery at the earliest.

"State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today (Wednesday); bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," read the medical bulletin issued by the state-run hospital on Wednesday.

Even as the state minister was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody on Wednesday, a war of words erupted with the DMK saying it won't be intimidated by the BJP's threats.

Opposition leaders, too, tore into the ED over its "highhandedness" for questioning Balaji for long hours and taking him into custody.

