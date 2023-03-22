"Don't know whether he is gentleman or ..." Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams ST Hasan on his Parliament remark

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched an attack on Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan after the latter criticized the Centre for a holiday was declared for the Parliament on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, saying that the decision was taken to "make a certain community happy".

While talking to , Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "I don't know whether ST Hasan is a gentleman or a scoundrel, but it's certain that the enemies of wisdom do not even know that today is the new year of India."

Notably, ST Hasan said, "Both Houses (of Parliament) will not function due to some festivals. Earlier, it did not use to happen. Already the House proceedings could not take place. It might be possible that this decision was taken to make that community happy."

"In different regions, in different places, the New Year is celebrated with different names. See in China, their new year is different, Germany has its own new year. Iran has just celebrated Navroz. Their Navroz was yesterday. Different countries of the world also celebrate their New Year," Naqvi added.

"India was the only country which celebrated the new year on the night of December 31 and January 1. We have our own values and culture. What has happened now, should have happened earlier. Now comments are being made by some people on this so we cannot do anything about it. God himself will cure them," Naqvi said targeting Hasan.

Questioning Hasan, he said, "What does ST Hasan want to say when he said - to please a community, this is being done? After all, we are an Indian community and there are 140 crore people who should celebrate the new year with great pride and are also celebrating. How is the community being brought into this?"

Responding to Hasan's comment about Parliament not functioning, Naqvi said, "If the Parliament is not functioning, then he should talk to his colleagues to run the Parliament. They (Congress) have tried to spoil the reputation and pride of the country. He should ask them to apologize and express regret."

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for critical speeches about Indian democracy abroad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

