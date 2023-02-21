"Don't think Congress is going to be scared of ED and CBI": KC Venugopal hits out at BJP

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal hit out at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for the misusing of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the wake of multiple raids on party leaders in Chhattisgarh.

Venugopal said, "We are not afraid of anyone. We follow Indian law. PM Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party should not be under the pretext that Congress will get scared by ED and CBI. We will fight according to the law of India".

Further, he went on to say that these raids are nothing but a political vendetta used by the BJP against them and there is nothing unusual about it. "Wherever there is Congress and elections will happen, ED will arrive. And everyone in India knows about it", he added.

While firing salvos at BJP, the Congress leader clearly mentioned that BJP won't be successful in intimidating them through the misuse of ED and CBI.

"Everyone is seeing what kind of drama they are doing ahead of plenary sessions of Congress. They were thinking that we will get scared but they are confused," the general secretary said.

KC Venugopal is in Raipur to take stock of the preparations for the 85th Congress Plenary session which is going to take place in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from February 24 to February 26.

It has to be noted that ED has been conducting an aggressive raid in Chattisgarh pertaining to a multi-crore coal scam case where Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, Bilaigarh MLA, Chandradev Prasad Rai, state Congress treasurer, chairmen of state-owned corporations have been targeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

