"Don't think Sharad Pawar weakened...he has become stronger": Omar Abdullah on NCP split

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar has emerged as "stronger leader" after split in the party and that people of Maharashtra would not have liked some of the remarks made by Ajit Pawar after he joined NDA government as Deputy Chief Minister.

"One party (NCP) broke, this is not the first time that this has happened. Parties broke earlier too. Congress was broken in Madhya Pradesh. Was an Opposition meeting needed before that? This has been going on for long, it will continue," he told reporters in Srinagar.

The National Conference leader was responding to queries on NCP split amid opposition unity efforts.

"But if you ask me, I don't think Sharad Pawar weakened after his party broke, I feel he has become stronger. I think people of Maharashtra would not have liked the kind of statements made by Ajit Pawar on the age of Shaward Pawar. Results will be out at the time of voting when elections are held in the state," Omar added.

Oppositon parties had met in Patna last month and the next Opposition party meeting is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

Ajit Pawar, along with nine legislators joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Government two weeks back.

