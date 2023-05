"Don't you want to become Prime Minister?" PM Modi interacts with children in Karnataka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a visit to poll-bound Karnataka had a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi. Before the roadshow, PM Modi seeing a bunch of children cheering for him, went towards them and had an endearing conversation.

Prime Minister asked them whether they study or not. He asked the children what they wanted to be when they grew up. One of the children replied doctor while another said police officer.

PM Modi then asked, "Do not you want to become the PM?"

One of the children said, "I want to become like you."

In past also, PM Modi was seen interacting with children on several occasions.

Meanwhile, during the roadshow, people queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed and cheered for him. They also showered flower petals on him.

While riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi greeted people by waving his hands.

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held massive roadshows and public meetings in the poll-bound state over the past few days.

PM Modi held mega roadshows in Mysuru and Bengaluru last month.

The BJP's challenge in Karnataka is to retain power, for which party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are having massive campaigns.

Notably, Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power.

"The Karnataka elections are also being considered as the semi-finals of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. That's why BJP is showing more focus on Karnataka than any other state," sources said.

The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in returning to power with a full majority.

Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

