ED should provide details of recoveries, properties of Congress leaders: CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 10 : Questioning the actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leaders, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the central agency should release a list of recoveries made during the raids conducted at the residences of Congress workers and also about the properties attached provisionally.

Speaking to media persons in Raipur on Tuesday, CM Baghel said, "ED should make the details about from whom what was recovered, be it Ramgopal, Girish Dewangan, Sunny Agrawal, R P Singh, Vinod Tiwari or anyone."

"Cash will be recovered from the addresses of businessmen and industrialists, but if you (referring to the agency) have conducted raids covering the premises of our party workers then tell how much amount was seized from each of them. If you issue a release after my statement, then at least tell how much recovered from each of them," added the Chief Minister.

"Raman Singh remained in power for 15 years and RBI in 2019 issued a report that 40 per cent of people in Chhattisgarh are living below the poverty line," said CM Baghel, adding that, "the previous government had looted the common people due to which the poor became poorer while BJP workers turned rich."

Stating that ED has been working as an agent of BJP, CM said, "We are repeatedly asking why raids are not being conducted at their (apparently referring to former CM and BJP leaders) places. Massive corruption took place earlier. Who is CM sir and CM madam, ED has all the information but it is not conducting a probe in this direction. Moreover, Raman Singh had earlier said that if the practice of taking commission will be stopped for a period of one year then the government will remain for 30 years. What could be a bigger proof than this."

On being asked about the impact of ED raids in the coming elections, CM said, "The biggest court is public and they know everything that is going on in Chhattisgarh. The government in Chhattisgarh is working extensively and also ensuring a rise in revenue. Moreover, the government is also distributing assistance to people, be it in the form of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana or other schemes. Similarly, the government has increased the honorarium of everyone and also given the minimum support price."

"Even though Raman Singh had not done anything in the last 15 years, our financial system is good," he added.

"In 15 years, Raman Singh distributed all the financial resources to his friends, and did corruption in everything," alleged CM Baghel, adding that people linked to him became prosperous while the people of Chhattisgarh became poorer.

"As BJP is not able to fight directly, ED and IT have been placed here," said the CM.

Responding to a question on the tenure of the ED director being extended, he said, "The tenure of the ED director has been extended, so payment for this is being made. The payment is in the mode of targeting people belonging to the opposition party."

