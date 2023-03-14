ED summons Jharkhand IAS officer in mining case

New Delhi, March 14 In a latest development in connection with the mining case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a summons to Jharkhand's IAS officer Rajeev Arun Ikka.

The ED has asked him to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency on March 15 to record his statement.

Ikka used to be the principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister. A few days ago, his video went viral in which he was seen in a builder's office and allegedly discussing helping him.

Ikka is presently posted as secretary in Panchayati Raj.

