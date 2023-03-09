ED to record testimony of K Kavitha on March 11

New Delhi, March 9 K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to join the probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam on March 11.

She was summoned to join the probe on Thursday, but she wrote a letter seeking more time after which the ED decided to question her on March 11.



Kavitha is one of the representatives of the South Group in the Delhi excise scam which allegedly resulted in kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

She might be confronted with the Hyderabad based businessman Arun Pillai who was arrested on Wednesday as Pillai is also from the South Group.

"The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 cr in kickbacks in connivance and in conspiracy with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora. Now we will have to confront Pillai with Kavitha," a source said.

On Wednesday, Manish Sisodia was grilled for hours by the ED in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through the hawala channel from the South Group.

