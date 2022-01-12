Egyptian Prez voices support for Palestine in resuming Mideast peace talks

Cairo, Jan 12 Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has voiced Egypt's support for Palestine in resuming the stalled Middle East peace talks focusing on Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

Sisi made the remarks on Tuesday during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the ongoing World Youth Forum which is being held in Egypt's Red Sea report city of Sharm El-Sheikh, according to a statement of the presidency.

The Egyptian President emphasised the importance of achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with international legitimacy, and expressed his country's keenness to support Palestine's diplomatic efforts to resume the peace negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Abbas lauded Egypt's support in the Palestine issue and its effort to help the Palestinian people overcome various challenges.

A consensus was reached on the need to continue intensive consultation and coordination, at both bilateral and trilateral levels (with the participation of Jordan), in order to revive the peace process, the statement said.

