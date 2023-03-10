Egypt's annual inflation hits 5-year high

Cairo, March 10 Egypt's annual inflation nationwide reached 32.9 per cent in February 2023, the highest rate since the end of 2017, according to an official report.

The prices of food and beverage went up by 61.5 per cent, transportation, by 19.4 per cent, healthcare, by 16.8 per cent, and clothes and shoes, by 18.9 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the report issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, as saying.

Meanwhile, the prices of various commodities and services climbed by 24.7 per cent, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor