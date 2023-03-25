Eric Garcetti officially sworn in as US Ambassador to India

New York, March 25 Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris at a ceremonial event.

Garcetti was confirmed as the next US Ambassador earlier this month, ending a logjam that had left an important American mission abroad without a regular envoy for almost two years and his fate in the balance.

The swearing-in ceremony on Friday was attended by Garcetti's close family members, including his wife and daughter, who held the Hebrew Bible.

When asked about his new diplomatic assignment, the former Mayor said: "I cannot wait to serve."

The US Senate confirmed him in a 52-42 vote with cross-voting from both parties, with several Democrats voting against Garcetti, a nominee of the Democratic President Joe Biden, and several Republicans siding voting for him.

Garcetti was once a rising star in the Democratic party, but had had come under severe criticism lately for ignoring complaints of sexual harassment against one of senior aides.

His nomination had been stalled over these allegations, which came up during his confirmation hearing.

President Biden had first nominated him in July 2021, but it did not proceed and it was technically deemed as returned to the White House, to either be re-sent or replaced.

The last US envoy in New Delhi was Kenneth Juster, who stepped down after the change of government in the US in January 2021.

