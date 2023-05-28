"Establishment of 'Raja' 'Praja' rule..." CPI(M) compares Parliament inauguration to coronation of monarch

New Delhi [India], May 28 : CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing the inauguration of the new Parliament building by him with the 'coronation of a monarch'.

Sitaram Yechury further said that today's function was the coronation of PM Modi as India's ruler.

"What was done today in this function was actually the coronation of Modi as India's ruler. What is sort to be established is that the new India, that Modi is talking about, is an India that will be governed by the principle of the ruler and the subject, that is 'Raja' and 'Praja'," said Sitaram Yechuri while talking to ANI.

He further said that the installation of Sengol has no place in a modern democracy.

"The Sengol belongs to a period of feudal monarchies of Kings and Emperors. The Sengol was a sceptre that is given to a new King at the time of his coronation. In a modern democracy it has no place at all," he further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, after performing puja.

PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The ceremony has begun with a traditional 'pooja' with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present along with PM Modi during the pooja.

The pooja was being held in a pandal (canopy) near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

