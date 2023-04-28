Every vote to BJP will save Karnataka from PFI: Amit Shah

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], April 28 : Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said each vote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Addressing a public meeting at Shirahatti, Shah said, "Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the 'Lotus' symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi's hands in creating 'Mahan Karnataka'. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI."

Notably, the PFI and its many affiliates were declared 'unlawful association' by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September last year after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

Shah said, "Only BJP can offer protection and prosperity to Karnataka. It is the BJP which banned the PFI thereby ensuring a peaceful and safe environment. We also banned cow slaughter, provided healthcare facilities to people, ensured proper station facilities and ensured overall development in Karnataka,"

He said Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister in the country who came from a poor family and is the son of a "tea seller".

"From growing up in a poor family to serving and extending welfare to crores of poor of the country...his (Modi's) life journey has been glorious," Shah said.

He said that Congress provided reservations on the basis of religion.

"Congress had extended the reservation to Muslims which was purely unconstitutional. BJP rectified this mistake of Congress and instead extended the reservation quotas for SCs, STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats. Congress wants the reservation quota for Muslims back, but at what cost will it do so? By withdrawing the reservations given by the BJP to Lingayats, Vokkaligas, SCs, STs and Dalits? Never bring such a party to power which runs against the Constitution," he said.

Shah further slammed Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" remark.

"The whole world admires PM Modi ji. But see the level of Congress, and its leadership; the remarks of its leaders about Modi Ji are utterly shameful. Kharge called Modi Ji a 'venomous snake'. Can you make such a party lead the State?" he stated.

Unlike Congress, Shah said the BJP has taken each and every step to ensure the welfare of farmers.

He also attacked Congress over the Mahadayi river dispute issue.

"Congress had governments in all three places. It was at the Centre, in Karnataka and it was also in Goa but the Congress could not solve the Mahadayi issue. Modi ji has done the work of bringing happiness and joy to the lives of farmers in North Karnataka by resolving the Mahadayi issue."

"The elections will decide whether the double-engine government under the leadership of Modi Ji will take Karnataka forward for the next five years or the Congress government will take Karnataka backwards with its reverse gear," added the Union Home Minister.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

