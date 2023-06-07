"Everything should be guided by law...": Former Karnataka CM over anti-communal wing against moral policing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 : Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the Congress' announcement of an anti-communal wing to check instances of moral policing should be guided by the law.

"They are in power now, let them do whatever they want. Ultimately, everything should be guided by law. There is a judicial system in this country. I have faith in that system. Whenever we are on the right side, we need to worry about all these things," Bommai said while speaking to the reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka's Congress government on Tuesday announced that it would establish an anti-communal wing under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to curb communal and moral-policing incidents in the region and ensure legal action against the perpetrators.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, after holding a meeting with senior police officers including the IGP, West Zone, and Mangaluru Police Commissioner, said that the anti-communal wing would be constituted to stop this moral policing.

"There are many instances of moral policing in the coastal region. If the cases of moral policing are not stopped, it's going to damage the image of the police department and the state. Stern action will be initiated against moral policing and to prevent this, we are establishing an anti-communal wing," the minister said.

He further said that the people in Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru are fed up with the "so-called" moral policing.

"In Dakshina Kannada, particularly in Mangaluru, a lot of so-called moral policing is happening. People are fed up. So, we would like to stop this moral policing and then take the necessary steps. We would like to create an atmosphere of communal harmony so that people live in peace. That is why, today we have taken a decision to constitute a force, within the Police force, to look into this..." he added.

Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka election said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, Popular Front of India (PFI) or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto had said.

