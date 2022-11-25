Ex-Telangana Congress MLA Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP

M Shashidhar Reddy, the former four-time MLA from Telangana who has recently quit Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Friday.

Reddy represented Sanathnagar Assembly constituency for four terms. His induction to BJP took place in presence of Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Sarbananda Sonowal and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at party headquarters in Delhi.

This development comes at a time when controversy is going on in Telangana over the MLA poaching case.

The Cyberabad Police had on October 26 arrested three persons - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on charges that BJP allegedly tried to poach some TRS MLAs.

Earlier on November 6, Telangana BJP MLA Etela Rajender accused the KCR government of trying to "finish the opposition" by "purchasing" their legislators.

Rajender was reacting to the remarks made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, in which he alleged that the BJP had "destroyed" the country and also "killed" democracy in the country.

Slamming KCR over his remarks, the BJP MLA said that TRS "killed" democracy by buying the MLAs from other parties despite having an absolute majority since 2018. He alleged that the TRS is luring the MLAs of other parties by "frightening" them and offering them money.

"By frightening the MLAs and promising some contracts in the constituency and giving money to MLAs, they are being lured into his party. In the same way, 12 MLAs were bought. KCR finished the democracy. Whatever KCR said is suitable to him and not to others," Rajender added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor