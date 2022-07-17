Excessive use reduces effect of US sanctions: Iranian spokesman

Tehran, July 17 Western and US sanctions have become "a blunt sword" after excessive use, Abolfazl Amoui, Spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament, said.

A number of countries are thinking about de-dollarising their trade by using local currencies, Amoui told official IRNA news agency on Saturday.

The Russian and Iranian banks have already adopted new financial mechanism for trade transactions excluding the dollar, he added.

Amoui also dismissed US concerns regarding the military and technological cooperation between Iran and Russia, including drone technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

"America is not in a position to set a task for bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia," he said.

"The recent developments have not caused any disruption to this cooperation," the Iranian spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the presence of foreign forces in West Asia will "cause more insecurity rather than creating security," Amoui said, hinting at US President Joe Biden's ongoing visit to the Middle East.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor