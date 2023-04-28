Expelled JDU leader Ajay Alok joins BJP

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Ajay Alok joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Friday, nearly a year after he was expelled from the Nitish Kumar-led party for alleged “anti-party activities”.The former JD(U) spokesperson was removed from the party, along with three others, in June last year. The other suspended leaders include state secretaries Anil Kumar and Bipin Kumar and another senior leader Jitendra Neeraj.

Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the primary membership of the party," Bihar JDU chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha had said while speaking to reporters."This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline in the party," Kushwaha had said.According to JD(U) statement, the leaders were expelled due to anti-party activities.