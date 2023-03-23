Extend support to realise dreams of Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM

Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), March 23 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave a clarion call to the people to extend support and cooperation to the state government for realising the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The Chief Minister, who paid floral tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at his native village here, said this day "reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by this great hero at the altar of motherland".

He said the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev will ever inspire "us to rise against any form of injustice, tyranny and oppression".

Mann said it is the moral duty of all of "us to wage war against all form of social maladies prevailing in society".

He said the state government is leaving no stone unturned for cherishing the aspirations of the great martyrs. He said the government is duty bound to ensure the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

Mann said the day is not far away when due to concerted efforts of the government, Punjab will soon emerge as a front-runner state across the country.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to cherish the aspirations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society. He said the young hero of freedom struggle had sacrificed his life at a young age for emancipating the country from clutches of foreign imperialism.

The Chief Minister said the Vidhan Sabha had on Wednesday passed a resolution for carving out Punjab of the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, and Shaheed Sukhdev. He said even after passing of more than 75 years of Independence, the country is combating issues like poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and others.

He said the government has decided to construct a heritage street here at the native village of Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh to showcase the glorious contribution of Punjab and Punjabis in national freedom struggle.

He said this 850-m-long heritage street will be constructed from the existing museum to the ancestral house at Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan. Mann said this street will highlight the glorious contribution of the state to the national freedom struggle, thereby inspiring the youth to work zealously for the country.



vg/vd

