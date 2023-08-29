Felling of mango, five other tree species banned in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 29 The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a ban on felling mango and five other tree species.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said apart from mango, the other species were Triyambal (Ficus species), Toon (Toona ciliata), Padam or Pajja (Prunus cerasus), Ritha (Sapindus mukorossi) and Baan (Quercus leucotrichophora).

All these six species have been brought under 10-year felling programme and these can now only be axed with the permission from the Forest Department. However, under the new regulations the felling of a maximum of five trees in a year for domestic purposes will be allowed, he said.

The Chief Minister said there would be a total ban on export of timber and fuel wood of these species out of the state -- a measure to curb illegal trade and preserve the valuable resources.

“This ban is imposed keeping in mind to address the issue of illegal deforestation and to preserve biodiversity. A revised list of permissible tree species has been notified, allowing only 13 species to be felled with intimation to the Range Officer, while felling of the other species will require forest clearances. This step not only safeguards indigenous species but also plays a pivotal role in wildlife preservation,” added the Chief Minister.

