Finland closes all but one border crossing with Russia

Helsinki, Nov 23 The government of Finland has decided to restrict road traffic on its border with Russia to just one crossing point in the far north, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced at a press conference.

Last week, the government closed four border crossings in southeastern Finland but left four others still open in the north, reports Xinhua news agency.

From Friday night, only the Raja-Jooseppi crossing point in the municipality of Inari will remain accessible.

The decision will remain in force until December 23.

On Tuesday, a plan by Orpo's cabinet to close all road crossings with Russia was rejected by Finland's Chancellor of Justice Office.

The Chancellor's office approved Wednesday's plan.

Asked if a complete closure remains an option, Orpo said on Wednesday that "It can be done, but the present situation does not justify it".

Finland shares a 1,340 km border with Russia, Europe's longest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor