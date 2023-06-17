Finland's new govt unveils policy program

Helsinki, June 17 The new government of Finland has unveiled its policy program and division of ministerial posts, highlighting a commitment to safeguarding the welfare society.

The new government will safeguard the welfare society, ensure adequate services for all, and promote the balanced development of the national economy, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

It will make adjustments to taxation, lowering personal income tax and increasing value-added tax on items such as pharmaceuticals, sports services, film screenings, etc, the statement said.

Regarding immigration, the government plans to significantly lower the refugee quota and raise the threshold for permanent residence permits, including requirements related to continuous residency and language proficiency.

The coalition government consists of the conservative National Coalition Party, the right-wing Finns Party, the Finnish Christian Democrats, and the Swedish People's Party.

According to the cabinet position allocation plan, the new government will consist of a Prime Minister and 18 ministers, the same as the current one.

Petteri Orpo, leader of the National Coalition Party, will serve as the Prime Minister.

