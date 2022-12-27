FIR against Kirti Azad for 'mocking' PM Modi over Khasi dress

Shillong, Dec 27 A Meghalaya outfit on Tuesday filed an FIR at the Sadar police station here seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wore the enchanting Khasi traditional dress recently.

On December 23, Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, shared an apology on his Twitter handle for the remarks.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "My recent tweet was misconstrued. It hurt the sentiments of the people. To them I say sorry. have immense respect & pride for our diverse cultures. I regret the hurt caused by my unintentional remark. I reiterate my pledge to work to uphold our constitutional values always. As a soldier of the party, I have always followed the path laid down by our Constitution which calls for respecting and honouring our diversity. Anything that appears like an inadvertent digression from that path is absolutely regrettable".

Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) President, Donbok Dkhar on Tuesday said that Azad even insulted Khasi tribe by morphing a picture that depicted the dress as a female wear easily available online.

In order to uphold the self-respect and rich history of the Khasi tribe against such insults, Dkhar told the media that the organisation would hold a rally on December 30, which also coincide the day to commemorate the 160th death anniversary of the legendary martyr U Woh Kiang Nangbah.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu earlier criticise the cricketer-turned-politician for making the tweet.

Sarma had tweeted: "It is saddening to see how Kirti Azad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people".

"Dear Kirti Azad, Your making a mockery of the rich tribal traditions of Meghalaya, and our rich tribal heritage, is contemptuous and abominable. Your language is pitiable, and an affront on the dignity of womanhood. I condemn it," Khandu had tweeted.

