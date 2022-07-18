Firemen recruitment scam: Calcutta HC imposes penalty on WBPSC

Kolkata, July 18 The Calcutta High Court on Monday imposed a penalty on West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) for alleged irregularities in recruitment of 1,500 personnel in the state Fire Services Department.

A division bench, headed by Justice Harish Tandon, at the same time, extended the stay on recruitment of fire operators by another four weeks.

The WBSSC was supposed to file its affidavit in the case on Monday. However, the commission's counsel on Monday sought additional time for submission of the affidavit, which irked the division bench and it imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 and ordered counsel to deposit the amount in the court within a week.

The next hearing in the matter will be after three weeks.

Imposing the financial penalty, Justice Tandon observed that if the commission seeks time again and again, it will be impossible for the bench to carry forward with the proceedings.

A petition was filed with the division bench of Justice Tandon alleging massive irregularities in the recruitment of firemen in the general category. The main allegation was that there were irregularities in the interviews of those who secured equal marks in the written test. It was also alleged that wrong questions were used in the written test.

After the written test, a total of 5,375 persons were shortlisted for the interview. After the results were declared, some candidates approached the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) alleging irregularities in the recruitment process.

However, the SAT rejected the petitions, following which the petitioners approached the high court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor