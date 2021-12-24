Five held for bid to blackmail MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Delhi Police have arrested five people for allegedly trying to blackmail Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Misra Teni, an official said on Friday.

"Five people, including four from Noida and one from Seeraspur in Delhi, were arrested in this matter for making extortion calls," the official told .

The complaint was lodged by the Personal Assistant of the Union Minister, saying that he received phone calls from some unidentified people demanding money.

The Police is yet to furnish details about why they tried to blackmail Teni.

