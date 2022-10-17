Flood fury in K'taka: CM Bommai takes DCs to task on relief measures

Bengaluru, Oct 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday took the Deputy Commissioners to task in connection with lack of efficiency in providing relief measures to flood affected victims.

Presiding over a meeting of deputy commissioners in the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha here on Monday, Bommai said relief measures have not reached farmers who suffered crop loss and those who have lost their homes to heavy rains.

The measures are not enough and it is affecting the image of the government, Chief Minister Bommai stated. The timely decisions of Deputy Commissioners must help people and they must work with calm mind and time sense, suggested Bommai.

He said for any IAS officer, working as Deputy Commissioner is considered very important and it is not important what kind of footsteps that one will leave behind.

Now most of them have only seen the power of the DC post by not taking into account responsibility and administration. Ruling is different and administration is different, and both must be considered while working, he added.

The CM said they are part of the administration and have a lot of powers too. The DCs must know how important their decisions are in the management of administration.

There will be 101 reasons not to do any particular work but one reason is enough to do good work. So, they must govern by taking decisions in time, he said.

The guidance of senior officers must be taken in case of any problems. "I want everyone to share their experiences openly and then only it will help the government to make suitable decisions. There have been government orders regarding the implementation of policies and programmes announced in the State Budget, and they must implement it and achieve the target by year end," he explained.

