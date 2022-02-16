Flying squads doubled in Chennai to tackle cash distribution ahead of urban polls

Chennai, Feb 16 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai City Police have increased the number of flying squads from 45 to 90 to check the distribution of money and gifts ahead of the urban polls.

There are 200 wards under 15 zones in Chennai corporation. Flying squads are given directives to seize money above Rs 50,000 and gifts worth more than Rs 10,000 if they are without valid documents.

It is to be noted that the flying squads have so far seized Rs 18.13 lakh in cash and gifts worth 1.27 crore from the various wards in the city and without valid proof.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Gagan Singh Bedi requested the general public to call the toll-free number 18004257012 to report about election malpractices in the 200 wards of Chennai.

The Chennai City Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal in a statement on Wednesday said that 72 hours before the elections, each zone will be provided with three additional flying squads and that more check posts would be set up in the city.

He also said that 4,800 police personnel are on duty in the city for elections and on the day of elections, 18,000 policemen and 4,000 non-policemen would be deployed on duty.

The GCC and the City Police conducted election awareness campaigns in 200 wards in the city on Tuesday and also said that stringent action would be taken against anyone who would try to indulge in malpractices, including bogus voting.

