For better connectivity and to promote industrial growth Karnataka Government is planning to expand Bengaluru’s suburban rail project

For better connectivity and to promote industrial growth in the region, the state government of Karnataka is planning to expand Bengaluru’s suburban rail project to nearby towns. The executing authority company of the project is the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development. The company is seeking the Union Railway Ministry’s approval to conduct a study. The project is jointly funded by the state government and the railways, with the state contributing 51%. Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil declared to extend the ongoing project by 452 km. For connecting the satellite towns, viz., Kolara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Hosuru, Bangarpet, etc.

It is to be noted that with four corridors covering a length of 148.17 km., the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project phase 2 will extend these corridors. The suburban rail project was initially announced in 2018 under the Railway Board’s Suburban Rail Policy. After Cabinet approval PM Modi in June 2022 announced the deadline of October 2025 for the project.

