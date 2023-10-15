Foreigners stranded at Gaza-Egypt border amid escalating conflict

Gaza, Oct 15 Hundreds of foreigners flocked to the Rafah border crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to flee the Palestinian enclave.

There have been massive Israeli airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza, in retaliation for Hamas-led attacks on Israel since October 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Hundreds of foreigners, some of whom hold American citizenship, waited for long hours in front of the crossing gate, but then gave up because Egypt refused to allow them to cross unless there was an agreement for bringing aid to Gaza," a source at the crossing told Xinhua news agency.

A Palestinian academic with American citizenship, who identified himself as Abu Karim, told Xinhua that he had been waiting at the crossing for days, with hope to leave dwindling. Standing next to his wife and three children with several bags of luggage, he expressed deep concern about the uncertainty of his travel and his ability to leave the area.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, as it entered the eighth day, has pushed the Palestinian death toll to 2,215, with 8,714 injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israeli fatalities since October 7 had reached 1,300, while nearly 3,400 were injured, Israeli media reported on Friday, citing official sources.

